Day of the Dead festival celebrates languages

On Saturday, the University of Pennslyvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology hosted its Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival. The event featured traditional Mexican performances and crafts, Nahuatl and Spanish language lessons and an ofrenda honoring indigenous languages.

Nicole Spaldo, 33, and Ryan Curtis, 32, from Morris County, New Jersey brought photos of their grandparents to place on the ofrenda, or the collection of offerings.

“We really enjoy the Mexican cultures, so I thought it would be a great opportunity for my daughter, who is five, to learn more about Dia de los Muertos,” Spaldo said.

Janet Maiheras, 74, from Mexico who lives in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, brought her grandchildren to the event.

“The event is for the children, so they get a little bit of their history,” Maiheras said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, so you can learn about what you celebrate on the Day of the Dead.”

Rosa Ruiz, 36, from Wilmington, Delaware, dressed as La Catrina, a famous symbol of Dia de los Muertos.

“To see people [who] are not Hispanic, they are interested in our culture,” Ruiz said. “That is the great part.”