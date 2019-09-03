Don’t abandon PMA

The Editorial Board urges students to continue visiting the PMA despite the elimination of free admission for Tyler School of Art and Architecture students.

For years, students in the Tyler School of Art and Architecture were given free access to explore the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Now, that policy is no more.

Due to the growing number of fine art programs in the Philadelphia region, a PMA spokesperson said it became difficult to offer free admission to everyone.

The Editorial Board is saddened by the PMA’s decision to end free admission for arts students at Temple and around the city. We hope that this decision does not create too much of a financial barrier to enjoying art.

We encourage Tyler students to take advantage of the museum’s $20 yearly pass discount and continue to visit its breathtaking exhibits.

We also encourage all students to visit the museum during “pay-what-you-wish admission” hours on Wednesday evenings between 5-8:45 p.m. and during first Sunday of each month.

The PMA has and will continue to be an invaluable resource to Philadelphia’s college students. We should not let this setback deter us from using it to its fullest potential.