Drexel shifts undergrad classes online, closes campus housing

Drexel cancelled its planned tuition increase and froze tuition rates for on campus undergraduate students for the fall.

Drexel University will hold fall undergraduate courses remotely and close fall undergraduate housing, instead of gradually reopening in a hybrid format as planned, in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreaks at other large universities, Drexel President John Fry announced Wednesday afternoon.

Drexel will cancel its planned tuition increase and freeze tuition rates for all on-campus undergraduate students for the fall term, according to the announcement.

Drexel will still offer some graduate and clinical programs in-person for the fall term, including programs in their law, medicine and nursing and health professions schools, according to the announcement.

Undergraduate students will only be able to remain in Drexel housing this fall if they are in an emergency or hardship situation and are approved through Student Life, like international students unable to travel home, the announcement read.

The University of Pennsylvania opted on Aug. 11 to hold classes almost entirely remotely and close housing except for international students and those facing “significant housing or personal hardships,” The Temple News reported.

Temple University has not changed its plans for the fall semester but is prepared to switch to an all-remote learning environment if necessary, wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News.