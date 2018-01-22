Eagles fans tailgate to celebrate historic game

John Livingstone, a 1982 finance alumnus, and his friend’s 10-year-old son Mark, chant from the top of an RV during the Eagles tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
A Vikings fan interacts with a crowd of Eagles fans during the Eagles tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
An Eagles fan offers to clink glasses with people passing by as his vehicle drives through Lot D at Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles tailgate on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Members of the subway dancing group Crowd Pleaserz danced for fans during the Eagles tailgate prior to the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
An Eagles fan yells at a Vikings fan passing by during the tailgate prior to the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
A group of Eagles fans hang out at the tailgate prior to the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Mark Johnson, 10, waves an Eagles flag on the roof of his parents’ minivan during the Eagles tailgate at Lincoln Financial on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Joey Nepi, a junior at Neumann University, plays cornhole with friends at the Eagles tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
A Minnesota Vikings fan enters a crowd of Eagles fans during a tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Joe Wigginton, also know as JWIGGY, covers Pink Floyd and other classic rock artists on guitar at the Eagles tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Soft pretzels from the Philly Pretzel Factory were on sale at the Eagles tailgate outside Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Season ticket holders Jason and Stacy Griffin take a selfie in front of Lincoln Financial Field prior to the Eagles game on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
The Philadelphia Eagles Drumline march through the tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field prior to the Eagles game on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
A father and daughter hold up a “Go Birds” sign as they wait for the subway at the Lombard-South station on Sunday. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings fans gathered outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for a day-long tailgate prior to the NFC Championship game. Although the game didn’t start until 6:40 p.m., fans took to the parking lots outside the stadium early Sunday morning for a day full of Eagles chants and sports rivalry. The Eagles snagged the NFC Championship title with a 38-7 win over the Vikings.
