Executive branch outlines 2019-20 initiatives

Temple Student Government’s 2019-20 executive branch continues past administrations’ week-long initiatives and community engagement strategies.

The administration has scheduled different wellness weeks, including Wellness Week, Campus Hunger Awareness Week, and Sexual Assault Prevention Week, which began on Monday, said Student Body President Francesca Capozzi.

TSG announced many of its planned events and guidelines for student organizations at their General Assembly meeting Monday night.

Wellness Weeks

Previous administrations have held wellness weeks and campus awareness weeks, which often feature scheduled activities and discussions hosted in collaboration with other organizations.

Sexual Assault Prevention Week, which began in Fall 2017, will feature events all week. They are working with the Wellness Resource Center and It’s On Us TU with a different event every night through Friday.

Other events will take place later in the academic year. Campus Hunger Awareness Week is Nov. 11-15 and Wellness Week is March 30-April 3, Capozzi said. Last year’s TSG administration started both weeks.

The administration has not finalized events for Campus Hunger Awareness Week or Wellness Week, Capozzi said.

Other Events

TSG will host its first monthly community forum on Sept. 24, which will provide an opportunity for community residents to discuss issues with students, Capozzi said.

TSG also will host a block clean-up on Sept. 28, though they have not decided which block to clean, she added.

The administration will also host open discussions on issues facing minority students for leaders from multicultural organizations on campus every month, Capozzi said. A date has not been set for the first meeting.

Procedure

TSG will host town hall meetings twice a month, at which students can ask questions to members of Temple’s administration. Each meeting will have a theme that corresponds with a department in TSG’s executive branch, like campus safety and student life, Capozzi said.

Similar to last semester, student organization representatives are required to attend one town hall meeting a month.

The administration is also working on implementing “out of office” hours during which directors will attend campus organization meetings to improve TSG’s outreach, Capozzi said at the meeting on Monday.

Organizations can invite members from TSG to their meetings or members of the executive team will choose organizations themselves to visit for one hour each week, Capozzi said.

“A critique that students have always had about Temple Student Government over the past couple of years is that we are a faceless organization,” Capozzi said. “Considering we are serving you, we really want to make sure all of your voices are being heard.”