Fencing’s top sabre wins gold at Penn State Garret Open

The Owls had two finalists and one semi-finalist on Saturday at State College, Pennsylvania.

Six Temple University Fencers placed in the top-25 at the Penn State Garret Open.



Junior Malia Hee won the Owls’ first individual gold of the season in the sabre event. Hee defeated her teammate, junior sabre Kerry Plunkett, 15-10, in the quarterfinals before securing first-place. Plunkett finished in seventh place. Fellow sabre senior captain Blessing Olaode took 20th place in the sabre competition.



Hee won her final two bouts by more than seven touches. She defeated University of Notre Dame freshman Reghan Ward, 15-3, in the semi-finals. Hee then won first place against Penn State senior Karen Chang, 15-8.



Coach Nikki Franke said she was impressed with Hee’s performance.



“It just shows how consistent she’s starting to become,” Franke said. “She just totally dominated the competition. That was great for our team to be apart of that and Malia to fence at that level.”



Freshman foil Aryana Abtin finished as a semi-finalist and tied for 14th. Abtin tied for ninth at the Temple Open two weeks ago. Senior foil Kennedy Lovelace finished in a tie for 21st.



Franke said Abtin performed well in her first two collegiate meets.



“She’s getting used to college fencing and being a part of our team,” Franke added. “She’s really making great progress.”



Epees senior Ally Micek and sophomore Marielle Luke placed 24th and 26th, respectively.



The Owls will have the rest of the month off from competition. They will be one of five schools competing in the Sacred Heart Invitational in Fairfield, Connecticut on Dec. 2. Temple will compete against Sacred Heart University, Harvard University, New York University and Vassar College.