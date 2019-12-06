Field hockey names new associate head coach

Assistant Temple field hockey coach Michelle Vittese has been promoted to associate head coach, the team announced in a press release Friday afternoon.



Vittese began coaching in 2012 and joined the staff at Temple last spring. She previously coached for the New Jersey Spirit of USA club team, where she coached players aged 6-18 years old.



Vittese was a three-time All-American for the University of Virginia field hockey team. She was also a part of the United States field hockey team for eight years, playing in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.



Vittese is a four-time medalist with USA field hockey, winning two gold medals at the Pan American Games in 2011 and 2015.



“Her work ethic is what makes her stand out among the rest,” coach Susan Ciufo stated in the press release. “From the start, [Vittese] has shown her true passion for this sport and for developing our young women as students, athletes, and most importantly people.”



Vittese’s knowledge of the game is also impressive, Ciufo said.



“Her knowledge of the game is proven on a daily basis and her loyalty is something I have an immense amount of respect for,” Ciufo said. “Moving [Vittese] into this position and sharing this program was a no-brainer.”



Vittese will be replacing Ross Gilham-Jones, who had been an assistant coach since the 2018 season. Jones left to pursue other opportunities.



He founded the LEAP Hockey Academy, which stands for learn, enjoy, achieve and progress. This academy is Australian-based and he will be focusing on player development in that area.

