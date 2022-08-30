FOOTBALL PREVIEW 2022

It’s almost time for football season! Temple University football enters a rebuilding year after a tumultuous season in which they fired their former head coach Rod Carey after he led the team finished 3-9.
Newly-hired head coach Stan Drayton has revamped his coaching staff and has assembled a team that should position the team for long-term growth rather than imminent AAC contention.
This guide from The Temple News will prepare you for the start of the season by getting you up to speed on roster changes, what to look for on both sides of the ball and a breakdown of the Owls’ season opening matchup against Duke University.
