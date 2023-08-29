FOOTBALL PREVIEW: 2023

Last season, Temple Football finished 3-9 under first-year head coach Stan Drayton. Despite the lackluster record, there was an air of optimism for the future of the program. Now, with 50 new players and three new coaches, this is a new-look team with young stars that could compete in the new-look American Athletic Conference.
But just what makes this team different? How did Drayton manage to flip expectations for his team in a year? Who is quarterback E.J. Warner, and how did he make such an impact last year? What makes the culture of this unit different? Can Temple win its first bowl game since 2017?
Here, we try to provide insight into some of those questions. Welcome to the 2023 TTN Sports Football Preview.
