FOOTBALL PREVIEW: 2023

The Temple News has everything you need to know about the Owls’ 2023 football season.

29 August 2023 , , and Featured, Football, Sports
Temple Football looks to improve from their 3-9 record in 2022. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Last season, Temple Football finished 3-9 under first-year head coach Stan Drayton. Despite the lackluster record, there was an air of optimism for the future of the program. Now, with 50 new players and three new coaches, this is a new-look team with young stars that could compete in the new-look American Athletic Conference.

But just what makes this team different? How did Drayton manage to flip expectations for his team in a year? Who is quarterback E.J. Warner, and how did he make such an impact last year? What makes the culture of this unit different? Can Temple win its first bowl game since 2017?

Here, we try to provide insight into some of those questions. Welcome to the 2023 TTN Sports Football Preview.

“Building that trust”: Drayton resets the culture of Temple Football

Going into his second season as head coach, Stan Drayton is rebuilding Temple Football’s culture. | CHARLOTTE SAUNDERS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

What will 2023 bring for Temple Football?

What you need to know for Temple vs. Akron

With 50 new players and new-look AAC, the Owls are looking for a fresh start from last season. | CHARLOTTE SAUNDERS / THE TEMPLE NEWS
After showing extreme promise in his freshman season, E.J. Warner is expected to be the main factor to Temple’s matchup against Akron. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

STAFF PICKS

How emergency brain surgery fueled Mathis to pursue change

Warner looks to improve leadership skills in sophomore season

D’Wan Mathis in a team huddle during Temple’s 2022 matchup against the University of Tulsa. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS
E.J. Warner, son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, threw for over 3,000 yards last season and was named a Freshman All-American. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS
