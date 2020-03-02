Former Owls compete at NFL Scouting Combine

Shaun Bradley ran the fifth-fastest forty-yard dash time for linebackers and Matt Hennessy ran the third-fastest three-cone for offensive linemen.

Four former Temple University football players competed in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana from Feb. 27 through March 1.



Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, linebackers Shaun Bradley and Chapelle Russell and cornerback Harrison Hand all participated in the event.



The NFL Combine is an event where potential NFL draft picks compete in athletic testing and on-field drills in front of NFL General Managers, scouts and coaches from all 32 professional teams.



Here’s how the former Owls performed:



Matt Hennessy:



Hennessy participated in his drills on Friday, Feb. 28, and started off by running an official 5.18 in the forty-yard dash and recording a 1.80 second 10-yard split.



The former Owl also recorded a 7.45-second three-cone drill, which was the second-fastest at the event for an offensive lineman.



Former Temple lineman Matt Hennessy runs a unofficial 5.22 forty with a 1.86 10-yard split. pic.twitter.com/KzWN8Qzavf — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) February 28, 2020

Hennessy then competed in various on-field drills designed to test reaction skills, footwork and change of direction.



One of the drills Hennessy did is the “mirror and match” drill. During the drill, a coach points to a side of the field and the lineman must shuffle laterally without clicking their heels.



When Hennessy was doing the drill, NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he believes Hennessey will be selected in the second round of the draft.



Hennessy is the 64th overall player on The Draft Network’s Big Board.



Hennessy going through the “mirror and match” drill. @MoveTheSticks said he thinks Hennessy will be a second round pick. pic.twitter.com/3yK0TN7dw1 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) February 28, 2020

Shaun Bradley:



The former Owl recorded 87 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and three pass breakups in 2019. Bradley’s 87 tackles led the team last season.



Bradley participated in his drills on Saturday, Feb. 29. He ran an official 4.51-second-forty-yard dash, which was the fifth-fastest time for linebackers at the combine.



Former Temple LB Shaun Bradley runs a 4.51 in the forty-yard dash. pic.twitter.com/on7QL0sYvM — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 1, 2020

Bradley then moved to on-field drills to test change of direction skills, coverage skills and speed.



The first drill Bradley competed in was a reaction drill in which players shuffle their feet and change directions. Bradley lost his shoe during the drill but still finished it.



Bradley looses his shoe on this drill. He should get another shot at it. pic.twitter.com/Rq5TLDW3uo — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 1, 2020

Then, Bradley competed in a different reaction drill which involved more lateral movement and backpedaling. The drill is supposed to simulate what it is like for a linebacker to drop into coverage.



Bradley finished the drill by catching a pass thrown by a quarterback.



Here’s Bradley going through a reaction drill. pic.twitter.com/OxgWWEN24C — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 1, 2020

Chapelle Russell:



The former linebacker recorded 72 total tackles and nine tackles for loss. Russell’s 72 tackles were second on the team.



Russell also competed in his drills on Saturday, Feb 29. Russell ran an official 4.69-second forty-yard dash.



Former Temple LB Chapelle Russell runs a 4.70 in the forty yard dash. pic.twitter.com/ailnbemvua — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 1, 2020

Russell then competed in the same drills as Bradley. One of the drills Russell competed in was a “bags drill.” The drill forces the player to go in between the bags vertically and then over the bags laterally.



The drill is designed to test how quickly a player can move their feet without making contact with the bags on the ground.



Chapelle Russell does a nice job going over the bags here. pic.twitter.com/q59RVXFeAZ — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 1, 2020

Harrison Hand:



In his only season with the Owls, Hand recorded 59 tackles, a team-leading three interceptions and five pass breakups.



Hand competed in drills on Sunday starting with the forty-yard dash. Hand recorded an official time of 4.52 seconds.



Former Temple corner runs a 4.53 in the forty yard dash. #BrawlNetwork pic.twitter.com/DpfHe6hCJH — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 1, 2020

Next, Hand participated in on-field drills. On-field drills for cornerbacks test short-area quickness, change of direction skills and ability to track and catch the football.



The first drill Hand competed in was the 45-degree backpedal drill. The drill requires the player to change directions while backpedaling and then catch a football at the end.



Harrison Hand goes through the backpedal and 45 drill here. #BrawlNetwork pic.twitter.com/7t3RYyZltk — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 1, 2020

The next drill Hand competed in was called the “W-drill.” This drill makes the player backpedal backward and then run forward quickly in the shape of a “W.”



Harrison Hand going through the “W-drill” this is one of the new combine drills. #BrawlNetwork pic.twitter.com/3FPlaYkXNP — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 1, 2020

Hand is the 153rd overall player on The Draft Network’s Big Board.



The next step in the draft process for the former Owls is the Temple Football pro-day. The date of the pro day is yet to be announced.