Former Temple BOT chairman Richard Fox dies at 92

The namesake of the Fox School of Business served on the Board of Trustees for more than five decades.

Richard Fox, a prominent real estate developer and namesake of the Fox School of Business, died today. He was 92.



A member of Temple’s Board of Trustees since 1967, Fox served as the board’s chairman from 1983 to 2000, helping Temple to become known for its “access to excellence,” according to an obituary released by his family.



“Dick Fox had a tremendous and lasting impact on Temple University,” said Temple President Richard Englert in a statement sent to The Temple News. “We recognized the many ways he made Temple better by naming the Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management in his honor; but the truth is he honored us with his time, his dedication and his ongoing support.”



“We all mourn the loss of one of our most valued members of the Temple family,” Englert added.



Fox made a name for himself in real estate, founding The Fox Companies, a construction and real estate management firm in 1953, according to the obituary. Projects of the company included the Wachovia Center and Chesterbrook, a 865-acre community in Wayne, Pennsylvania.



He had previously served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, serving on the Battleship Missouri and the USS Howard D. Crow.



The businessman was also active in Republican politics, serving as the Pennsylvania State Chairman of the Reagan/Bush campaign in 1980 and founding the Republican Jewish Coalition in 1985, according to the obituary. He served as national finance chairman of

Jack Kemp’s presidential campaign in 1988.



Fox is survived by his wife Geraldine Dietz Fox, five children, seven grandchildren and his brother Robert Fox.

