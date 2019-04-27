Friends, family raise $7,000 for sophomore who died Saturday

The university announced on Saturday afternoon that Ryan Tran died earlier that morning.

Updated on April 27 at 4:04 p.m.

Ryan Tran, a sophomore speech pathology major, died off campus early on Saturday morning, the university wrote in an email to the Temple University community.



In the email, President Richard Englert and Stephanie Ives, the dean of students, shared condolences with Tran’s family, friends, classmates and all who knew Tran.



Tran, who was 21 and a Reading, Pennsylvania native, was a member of the Temple chapter of Delta Chi Psi Fraternity, Inc.



A GoFundMe page to raise money for Tran’s family created around noon on Saturday raised more than $7,000 in four hours.



Englert and Ives also encouraged students impacted by Tran’s death to seek help at Tuttleman Counseling Services, noting that it is a “particularly stressful time” of the academic year with the last day of classes on Monday and finals beginning Thursday.

Tuttleman Counseling Services’ walk-in hours were available on Saturday for students who are in shock or are grieving Tran’s death, Ives wrote in an email to The Temple News. The university is also planning to support the Delta Chi Psi chapter and student organizations who are impacted by his loss, she wrote.



“A tragedy like this can affect many members of our community, and in many ways,” Englert and Ives wrote in the email.



“It can also remind us that Temple is a deeply caring community and that we need to remain committed to watching out for each other,” they added.

