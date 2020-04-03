Here’s what you need to know about Temple’s grading options

Temple University is giving undergraduate students the choice to opt to have some or all of their classes graded on a credit/no-credit system beginning on April 6 for U.S. campuses, according to the university.

The university is also giving graduate students the choice to opt in to have their classes graded on a pass/fail system. The deadline for Temple Japan courses to opt for credit/no-credit is April 15 and the deadline for Temple Rome courses is April 23.

The grading options for professional schools will be handled on a school-by-school basis.

The choice to opt for credit/no-credit comes after Temple moved learning online due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

For undergraduates who opt for credit/no credit, students who have a C- or above in the class will receive credit, or CR, in that class, according to the university. If the student has a D+, D or D-, they will receive credit with D, or CD. If the student has an F, they will receive no credit for the course, or NC.

Credit and Credit with a D grade will not count toward a student’s GPA but will count toward hours attempted, completed and passed.

No credit will not count toward GPA but will count toward hours attempted. If you pass a class, you get credit. If you fail, you do not get credit.

No credit is considered a “non-punitive grade,” and will not count toward a degree, so students with G.I. Bill education benefits may have to repay any G.I. Bill money they received for classes with this grade, according to the university.

Etienne Kambara, a junior music performance major, said he would probably opt for the credit/no-credit option for most of his classes but is not sure how graduate schools will view the grades.

“But then there are some courses that have to do with my major where if I just have a pass/fail and I’m trying to apply to a school, I don’t know how it’s gonna affect me,” Kambara added.

Graduate students who opt for their classes to be graded on a pass/fail system will receive a P for pass if they have a C- or above or will receive an F for fail if they have a D+, D, D- or F in the course. Pass will not count toward GPA but would count toward hours attempted, completed and passed. Pass is not considered below a B-.

On the other hand, a fail will count toward the GPA and will count toward hours attempted.

Adam Karami, a second-year professional science masters student, said the choice to opt for pass/fail does not impact him.

“It would not affect me much because currently I only have one class that I’m taking and my other my other class is my capstone or thesis class, and for that one, it’s already pass or fail, but for the other class, it works on a grade system,” Karami said. “So essentially this option is only going to affect one-half of the credits I’ll be taking this semester.”

Karami teaches bioinformatics and computational biology to graduate and undergraduate students at the Temple Bioinformatics Studio.

“However, I think that it’s very, very good for Temple to allow this option to be taken by students because I think it gives them more power in a very uncertain time,” Karami said.

Students must opt for their grading systems by 5 P.M. on April 27, the last day of classes, according to the university.