Honor indigenous culture

Yesterday, many Americans were given the day off in honor of Christopher Columbus, an idolized Italian explorer who sailed from Spain to the Caribbean in the late 15th century and is often credited with “discovering” North America.

In recent years, historians have realized that apart from having not been the first to set foot in “The Old World,” Columbus was no hero. Throughout his four voyages, Columbus routinely exploited and murdered natives of the islands he visited.

Monday, many chose instead to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, a celebration of Native American people and their cultures and histories.

The Editorial Board calls on students, faculty and the community to celebrate indigenous cultures this week, honoring the rich, diverse societies that existed here long before any Europeans arrived.

One simple way is to visit the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania’s contemporary art exhibit at the Center for Humanities in Gladfelter Hall, which will be on display until the end of the academic year.

The exhibit will be on display until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.