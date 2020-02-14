Hope Center releases 2020 report

The report shows a decrease in the percentage of college students who say they experienced food and housing insecurity.

Nearly four in ten college students in the U.S. are food insecure while 46 percent are housing insecure, according to the recently released 2020 #RealCollege report from Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, a research group focused on the basic needs of college students.

The report, which is the largest and longest-running annual assessment of basic needs insecurity among college students in the U.S., details survey results from nearly 167,000 students from 227 two- and-four year universities and colleges across the country in Fall 2019.

This is the fifth year the center administered the survey and has gathered responses from more than 330,000 students attending 411 colleges and universities.

The percentage of students who said they experienced homelessness in the past year remained at 17 percent from 2018-19, according to the report.

This year, the Hope Center included new questions about childcare, transportation, mental health and stress. Later this spring, the center will release briefs on these issues and basic needs insecurity among student-athletes, students attending tribal colleges and universities, faculty and staff.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the Hope Center analyzed five years of data in its 2020 report. The Hope Center has conducted the #RealCollege survey five years in a row. Each survey reports data for that year. A previous version of this article also incorrectly stated that this report demonstrated that there has been a decrease in housing and food insecurity since last year’s report. This is not accurate as the #RealCollege survey does not measure change over time.