How to get a medical marijuana card in Pennsylvania

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED CONTENT

If you want to become a medical marijuana patient in Pennsylvania, it starts with seeing a medical marijuana doctor.

Medical marijuana doctors perform evaluations on people to determine whether they are eligible to receive medical marijuana. NuggMD helps patients connect directly to state-licensed medical marijuana doctors.



If you live in Pennsylvania and are unsure where to find a medical marijuana doctor, fortunately, you have many options at your disposal.

First, you’ll need to head over to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Registry and pre-certify for your medical marijuana evaluation.



Then, you’ll need to see a Pennsylvania medical marijuana doctor who is approved by the state to provide medical marijuana evaluations. All NuggMD practitioners are fully licensed in the state they provide evaluations in and have completed all training and certification requirements. A NuggMD evaluation costs just $139 in Pennsylvania.



When your doctor approves you for medical marijuana use, they will enter your approval into the state’s medical marijuana registry.

Finally, you’ll receive a notification to finish your registration process with Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Registry. To get your ID card, you will have to pay a $50 application fee. This fee is in addition to the cost of your evaluation and can be reduced if you are on Medicaid, PACE, CHIP, SNAP or WIC.

