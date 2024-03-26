Ines Piper enters transfer portal

Piper took a major step forward with Temple Women’s Basketball and has one year of eligibility remaining as she enters the portal.

Temple Women’s Basketball forward Ines Piper has entered the transfer portal, she announced in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon. The senior’s departure marks the first transfer out from the Owls’ 2023-24 roster.

“I want to express my gratitude to Temple University for welcoming me and allowing me to create such great memories and building strong friendships,” Piper wrote in the statement. “I want to say thank you to my coaches for helping me improve both on and off the court.”

Piper was a key part of Temple’s defense this season, making significant strides from her play in 2022. The forward averaged nearly seven points and five rebounds but helped the Owls hold one of the best scoring defenses and turnover margins in the American Athletic Conference.

She will have one year of eligibility remaining after getting her start in college basketball by playing two seasons at Northwest Florida State.

“I also want to give a shoutout to my teammates for being supportive and keeping me motivated every single day,” Piper wrote. “I am grateful for the experience I’ve had at Temple and look forward to what lies ahead.”

The Owls have now lost Piper, guards Aleah Nelson, Demi Washington, Kendall Currence and forward Rayne Tucker, as the latter four graduated without remaining eligibility.