January 31: Low wages and declining participation

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

In June 2023, the Pennsylvania House passed legislation that would increase the minimum wage to $11 at the start of 2024, $13 in 2025, and $15 in 2026, but the bill was unsuccessful. At Temple, pay for student workers starts at $7.25. News editors Oliver Sabo and Kayla Bryan talk about how student workers feel about the wages they are paid.

As Temple deals with an enrollment decline student leaders have felt the decline as they struggle to recruit new members to join their student organizations. Features editor Molly Fiske talks about why student organizations are seeing decreased participation and how they are dealing with it.