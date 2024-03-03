Julie Schicklings last-second goal pushes Temple past Saint Joseph’s

Temple Lacrosse scores four goals in the fourth quarter in a come-from-behind victory to snap its two-game losing streak Sunday afternoon.

Following back-to-back losses against nationally-ranked opponents, Temple Lacrosse went into its game against Saint Joseph’s hoping to end its losing streak. The Owls scored double-figures in its first four games but in its losses to No 21. Yale and No. 13 Penn, they failed to do so.

The Owls sprinted out to a three-goal lead midway through the second quarter, trying to put the game out of reach.

The Hawks scored five unanswered goals for the next quarter and a half. The Owls seemed to be dead in the water in the fourth quarter, but Temple battled its way back and midfielder Emily Liberio tied the game with just four minutes left.

“We did spend the past two days talking about our ability to be relentless in our continuing to compete mindset,” said Temple head coach Bonnie Rosen. “We talked about it and we practiced that way and we challenged each other heading into the game.”

Temple had the ball with a chance to steal a win in regulation. Attacker Julie Schickling did just that, finding the back of the net with 23 seconds left sealing an Owls win.

Temple (5-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) beat Saint Joseph’s (2-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) 10-9 Sunday afternoon at the Howarth Field in the closest game of the season. The Owls outscored the Hawks 4-2 in the fourth quarter to win their fifth game of the year.

The Owls won 15 of the 21 draw controls, and midfielder Belle Mastropietro won seven of them. While the Owls controlled the possession, miscues made it difficult for Temple to capitalize on its opportunities at points throughout.

The Owls scored on their first possession with the ball by attacker Amelia Wright, the Hawks answered back with a free-position goal by midfielder Emma O’Neill. Temple’s tough defense made it difficult for the Hawks to hold possession of the ball.

“Our whole team was really energized,” said Temple midfielder Camryn Zavacky. “We were ready to win, we were ready to get after it. We knew we had the potential to score. There’s no doubt in our team at all.”

The Owls found the back of the net two more times to increase their lead by two. The Hawks answered four minutes later with back-to-back goals including a goal by attacker Alexa Capozzoli with 15 seconds left to tie the game at three before the second period.

Mastropietro broke a five-minute drought for both teams at the nine-minute mark of the second. Temple kept the ball on its side of the field and was awarded two free-position shots which midfielder Maeve Tobin and Schickling both capitalized on giving the Owls a three-goal lead.

“I was really excited that the players are implementing things that we actually don’t have down to the details,” Rosen said. “Whether it was our defense or offense, we’re installing things that haven’t had enough time to really be worked through well and they’re still finding really good opportunities off of it.”

Temple held Saint Joseph’s to just one goal in the second period. Goalkeeper Taylor Grollman made 12 saves in the game, six of them in the second period. Grollman’s second-quarter stand allowed Temple to take a 6-4 lead into the half.

Both teams were denying goals to open the second half until Hawks attacker Bonnie Yu scored with less than seven minutes left of the third period. The Hawks found momentum in the third, scoring three times to take a 7-6 lead and their first lead of the game. Saint Joseph’s denied any goals for Temple in the third.

The Hawk’s momentum continued in the fourth period, as Fuhrman scored in the first 30 seconds. Fuhrman led her team in goals with four.

“With this being a really close situation, we were feeling really optimistic still,” Zavacky said. “We were energized, we were working hard. There’s a lot to be proud of in this game.”

Mastropietro was the first to score for the Owls since the first half to cut their deficit to one. Her goal fueled the Owls and they rediscovered their aggression. Wright scored a free-position goal to tie the game at 8-8 with ten minutes left to play.

Mastropietro won the draw control following Shickling’s goal, and the Owls kept the possession to win the game 10-9.

“We were just really working hard,” Zavacky said. “The hard work we put in practice, and those moments that are not seen in front of the fans is what really led to our win today.”

The Owls will travel to Los Angeles to face No. 16 University of Southern California (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12 Conference) in their first away game on March 8 at 4 p.m.