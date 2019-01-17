Jury deliberation underway for Joshua Huppterterz murder trial

This story is developing.



In an emotional closing argument on Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell set a three-minute timer to show jurors how long Joshua Hupperterz allegedly strangled Temple University junior Jenna Burleigh to death in August 2017.



“This man had to strangle this girl and keep strangling her even after she was unconscious,” Grenell said. “If he had let up, she would have lived.”



Jury deliberations began Thursday afternoon following closing arguments.



As Grenell spoke, Jenna Burleigh’s mother, Jaqui Burleigh, clasped a rosary and prayed.



During closing arguments, prosecutors called for jurors to convict Hupperterz on first-degree murder charges. Defense Attorney David Nenner argued that, beyond a reasonable doubt, Hupperterz’s former roommate, Jack Miley, could have killed Burleigh.



Throughout the trial, Nenner has maintained Hupperterz was attacked by Burleigh after she rejected anal intercourse and Miley, intoxicated from alcohol and Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication, came upstairs to protect his roommate.



“Jack Miley is the key to this case,” Nenner said.



Hupperterz admitted to helping move Burleigh’s body from his 16th Street apartment near Cecil B. Moore Avenue to his mother’s home in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, to Wayne County Pennsylvania, his grandmother’s property.



He pleaded guilty to abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence on Jan. 8, but said he is innocent of murder and possession of the instrument of crime.

