Jury selection for Cosby trial delayed

A Montgomery County judge has delayed jury selection for Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial to start April 2, which was when the retrial was originally expected to begin.

Jury selection was supposed to begin on March 29, but instead Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill will hear pretrial motions from the defense and prosecution on March 29 and 30.

#BREAKING NEWS: Here’s the latest order from #MontcoPa #Court delaying Bill #Cosby jury selection until April 2. Had been set to begin March 29. Stay connected here for LATEST DEVELOPMENTS pic.twitter.com/dRIx2KKYxd — Carl Hessler Jr. (@MontcoCourtNews) March 19, 2018

This decision comes after O’Neill denied several motions from Cosby’s defense about O’Neill’s decision to allow five of Cosby’s accusers to testify against him at his upcoming trial.

According to court documents posted on Twitter from Carl Hessler Jr. of The Mercury, O’Neill denied the defense’s motion for an emergency continuance on March 19.

“All counsel was advised on February 6, 2018 to be prepared for trial regardless of the status of this court’s rulings on any outstanding pre-trial motions,” O’Neill wrote in his court order denying this motion.

O’Neill also denied the defense’s motion for immediate appeal — to a state court — of his decision to allow five accusers take the stand.

#BREAKING Bill #Cosby #Court Order – #MontcoPa Judge denies defense team’s emergency request to file a pretrial appeal of March 15 order allowing 5 additional #Cosby accusers to testify at upcoming #Trial pic.twitter.com/8yCWox2R2O — Carl Hessler Jr. (@MontcoCourtNews) March 19, 2018

Cosby, a former university trustee, is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand.