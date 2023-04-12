Khalif Battle transfers to Arkansas

Guard Khalif Battle averaged 17.9 points per game before personal issues kept him from returning during the 2022-23 season.

Guard Khalif Battle will transfer to Arkansas after averaging 17.9 points per game for the Owls last season. ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Guard Khalif Battle has transferred to Arkansas, he announced on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.

Battle is now the fourth Temple player to transfer after former head coach Aaron McKie stepped down and moved to a special advisory role within the department.

Battle averaged a team-high 17.9 points per game before leaving the team for personal reasons after being benched in the Owls’ 79-56 loss to Wichita State on Feb. 16.

The Hillside, New Jersey, native transferred to Temple after spending his first collegiate season at Butler, where he played in 24 games and averaged three points per game while shooting 33 percent from the field.

At Temple, Battle was named to the American Athletic Conference third team in 2021. After averaging 21.4 points in the first seven games of the 2021-22 season, he suffered a broken fifth metatarsal and missed the remainder of the season. 

Battle started in only 19 of his 45 games played for the Owls. He will graduate from Temple in May and will have two years of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.

