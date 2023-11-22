Know the limits of your leftovers this Thanksgiving

Great food, and arguably even better leftovers, are a staple of the holiday season, allowing for days’ worth of reheated classics — as is or reimagined in unique, new recipes.

Robert Dehart is eagerly awaiting the aftermath of this year’s Thanksgiving celebration, so he can indulge in one of his favorite leftover food creations, titled “The Bobby.”

“It’s leftover turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and gravy in a hoagie roll,” said Dehart, a sophomore sports and recreation management major. “It’s delicious.”

However, tupperwares stuffed with leftover turkey, green bean casserole and mashed potatoes can serve as a potential breeding ground for bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. An estimated 1 in 6 Americans get sick from foodborne diseases every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Simple mistakes in food safety, like improper temperatures and storing techniques, can quickly turn a fun holiday into a health nightmare. Students should practice appropriate food safety measures for their leftovers to promote good health this holiday season.

Leftovers are considered safe for around three to four days in the refrigerator. Beyond that, a person’s risk of food poisoning increases and can result in symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea and fever, according to the CDC.

There are microorganisms in all food, but in the wrong conditions or once too much time has passed, they can become hazardous and release toxins that make individuals sick, said Marissa Cloutier, a nutrition professor in the College of Public Health.

“If you’re planning to take all this wonderful food back with you when you come back to campus to have all these leftovers to get you ready for finals preparation, just be aware that leftovers from Thanksgiving Day should not sit in the refrigerator past Monday,” Cloutier said.

The bacteria that grows in refrigerated leftovers typically doesn’t change the taste, smell or look of food, making it difficult to tell whether or not a food is dangerous to eat, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Even if the food appears safe, students should still take precautions by ensuring their leftovers are either eaten, frozen or tossed out by around the four-day mark.

If left sitting out for too long, bacteria can rapidly grow on food. It may be easy to forget about the unfinished feast left on the table while watching football or having fun with family on Thanksgiving day, but students should be mindful of the risk this poses to their leftovers and their health.

Bacteria grows most rapidly between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, often referred to as the Danger Zone. Food should never be left out of refrigeration for more than two hours, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

“You want to put the leftovers away in the refrigerator as soon as you can, within reason,” Cloutier said.

It’s also important to cool food rapidly so it reaches the safe refrigerator storage temperature of 40 F or below, according to the USDA. To do this, divide large amounts of food into smaller containers, and cut items like turkey into smaller pieces before refrigerating. Ideally, the temperature of the fridge should be set at 36 to 38 F, NBC News reported.

Students can also practice adequate food storage. Leftovers should be covered, wrapped in airtight packaging or sealed in storage containers to keep bacteria out, retain moisture and prevent leftovers from picking up odors or germs from other food in the refrigerator.

While Angelo Lombardo’s Thanksgiving leftovers are typically gone before the three-day threshold, he takes measures to ensure his food is stored and reheated safely to avoid getting sick, he said.

“I’ve always been precautionary in the sense that I cover my food and put it in the fridge,” said Lombardo, a sophomore finance major. “Before I put it away, I cover it with either saran wrap or tin foil, and then I always put it in the microwave and make sure it’s heated up enough to kill all the germs.”

Reheating and freezing are integral parts of the life of leftovers, and as long as it is done properly, these methods can prevent foodborne illness and food waste. Reheated leftovers on the stove, in the oven and in the microwave, should reach an internal temperature of 165 F, according to the USDA.

Students should reheat food in the microwave in a covered, microwave-safe dish and stir frequently to avoid cold spots that may possess bacteria. Although reheating can kill toxins, there are some heat-resistant bacterias, like Bacillus cereus, that can still cause foodborne illness, according to the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences.

Leftovers can also be safely frozen for any amount of time, but after three to four months the food can start to lose flavor. Frozen food can be cooked frozen or thawed in the microwave, a cold water bath or the refrigerator. After three to four days, thawed food should be used or refrozen, according to the USDA.

Thanksgiving leftovers are one of the most enjoyable parts of the holiday, but small errors in food safety can create nauseating results. Students should indulge in the delicious food the holiday has to offer, but be mindful of the limits of leftovers.