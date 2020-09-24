Liacouras Center to become satellite election office

Philadelphia plans to open 17 election offices, including 15 satellite offices and two permanent offices at City Hall and Riverview Place on Columbus Boulevard.

Philadelphia City Commissioners voted Wednesday to create seven satellite election offices, including one in the Liacouras Center, where voters can register to vote, return a mail-in ballot or vote early starting Sept. 29, according to a city commissioners press release.

The six other satellite locations approved Wednesday are City Hall Room 140, George Washington High School, Roxborough High School, Tilden Middle School, Julia de Burgos Elementary School and Overbrook Elementary School.

The election offices will be open seven days a week, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, until Election Day on Nov. 3, according to the release.

City Hall Room 140 will remain a permanent office in addition to Riverview Place on Columbus Boulevard, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. There will be a total of 17 early voting locations throughout the city.

The Commissioners will open the other proposed locations as staff become available, according to the release.

Voters who already requested a mail-in ballot cannot get replacement ballots at satellite election offices until Oct. 6 to avoid delivering duplicate ballots in the mail and to allow more voters to apply for their first mail-in ballot, according to the release.

The City Commissioners are an elected board of three members including Lisa Deeley, Omar Sabir and Al Schmidt and are in charge of voter registration and elections, according to their website.