Live in Philly: Fashion show highlights LGBTQ beauty, fashion

2.20_LIVE!InPhilly_CottrellJamie-7 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.20_LIVE!InPhilly_CottrellJamie-4 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.20_LIVE!InPhilly_CottrellJamie-18 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.20_LIVE!InPhilly_CottrellJamie-27 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.20_LIVE!InPhilly_CottrellJamie-12 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.20_LIVE!InPhilly_CottrellJamie-24 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.20_LIVE!InPhilly_CottrellJamie-28 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.20_LIVE!InPhilly_CottrellJamie-8 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

BLACKSHEEProjx hosted its third annual fashion show and vogue battle Saturday at the University of the Arts in Center City. The fashion show, created by junior music business entrepreneurship and technology major Alexander Harris, raised awareness about LGBTQ beauty and culture.

“I began this fashion show to do three things,” Harris said. “Firstly to promote the innovative designs of local businesses and entrepreneurs of color. Secondly, to bring awareness to the beauty of a powerful culture that comes directly from the LGBT people of color and lastly, to facilitate a space where self-expression is not only accepted, but focused on and praised.”

The event kicked off with a performance from the University of the Arts’ Royals Band Dance Line. Then, models walked down the runway in Foreign Bazaar’s collection, Africana. The collection focuses on designs from African culture and heritage. Both student and professional models participated in the show.

After the first line of clothing, more seats began to fill for the runway competition, which was open to anyone who wanted to participate. The crowd cheered as about 20 contestants walked the runway and struck poses for the judges.

“I always support my fellow artists,” said Gloria McDonald, a freshman vocal performance major at the University of the Arts who attended the event. “Art is a journey, and if you don’t have an audience what’s the point?”