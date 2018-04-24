Live in Philly: Nonprofit hosts family-friendly cleanup along the Delaware

4.24_LIVE!inPhilly_CottrellJamie-10 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.24_LIVE!inPhilly_CottrellJamie-12 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.24_LIVE!inPhilly_CottrellJamie-8 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.24_LIVE!inPhilly_CottrellJamie-11 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.24_LIVE!inPhilly_CottrellJamie-7 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.24_LIVE!inPhilly_CottrellJamie-6 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.24_LIVE!inPhilly_CottrellJamie-5 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.24_LIVE!inPhilly_CottrellJamie-4 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.24_LIVE!inPhilly_CottrellJamie-3 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.24_LIVE!inPhilly_CottrellJamie-1 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In celebration of Earth Day, Riverfront North Partnership, which runs a Northeast Philadelphia multi-use recreational trail, hosted an all-ages festival in Lardner’s Point Park under the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge on Saturday. The event included an outdoor cleanup, fishing demos and geocaching, an outdoor activity where people use GPS to hide and seek items.

After kicking off the day with a free yoga class, children examined eels, bloodworms and other types of bait before fishing off the pier.

“For Earth Day, we come out to show some of the things and the different species that are in the river and how they migrate,” said Joe Riley, owner of the store Sportmaster Bait and Tackle in Tacony. “[We’re] just giving back a little, showing them how the different rods work.”

Volunteers from the Tacony Library also participated in the day’s activities, providing STEM-based projects for visitors. Arlene Jordan, an after-school leader at the library, worked on building an Earth-battery in a plastic ice cube tray with soil and wire while mentors from Central High School built bubble wands.

Edwin Gago, 66, and his wife, Amy Gago, of North Philadelphia have been volunteering at Riverfront for two years. He helped pick up trash along the river on Saturday.

“I just love it,” Edwin Gago said. “When I see trash outside, it just makes me want to leave, so you got to take care of the outdoors.”