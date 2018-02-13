Live in Philly: GayBINGO! hosts Mardi Gras-themed HIV/AIDS fundraiser

GayBINGO!, a monthly fundraising event sponsored by AIDS Fund Philly, held a Mardi Gras-themed bingo night on Saturday at the Gershman Y on Broad Street near Pine. The event was hosted by the drag queen group Bingo Verifying Divas.
The event has been hosted for 20 years, and each one has had a different theme. The proceeds go toward the All Walks of Life Fund, which supports people living with HIV/AIDS.
Saturday’s event featured bingo, charades, giveaways, raffles, musical numbers and commentary from the Bingo Verifying Divas.
“I have survived [HIV/AIDS] 30 years and love [the event,]” said Stephen Martelli, 57, who is from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.
Martelli and his niece, Molly Jane Chawluk, 30, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, celebrated their birthdays together at the event.
Be the first to comment