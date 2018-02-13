Live in Philly: GayBINGO! hosts Mardi Gras-themed HIV/AIDS fundraiser

2.13_LiveinPhilly_GayBINGO!_HannahBurns_1_RESIZE HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.13_LiveinPhilly_GayBINGO!_HannahBurns_11_RESIZE HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.13_LiveinPhilly_GayBINGO!_HannahBurns_13_RESIZE HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.13_LiveinPhilly_GayBINGO!_HannahBurns_4_RESIZE HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.13_LiveinPhilly_GayBINGO!_HannahBurns_2_RESIZE HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

GayBINGO!, a monthly fundraising event sponsored by AIDS Fund Philly, held a Mardi Gras-themed bingo night on Saturday at the Gershman Y on Broad Street near Pine. The event was hosted by the drag queen group Bingo Verifying Divas.

The event has been hosted for 20 years, and each one has had a different theme. The proceeds go toward the All Walks of Life Fund, which supports people living with HIV/AIDS.

Saturday’s event featured bingo, charades, giveaways, raffles, musical numbers and commentary from the Bingo Verifying Divas.

“I have survived [HIV/AIDS] 30 years and love [the event,]” said Stephen Martelli, 57, who is from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Martelli and his niece, Molly Jane Chawluk, 30, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, celebrated their birthdays together at the event.