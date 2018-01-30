Live in Philly: Penn Museum celebrates Chinese Year of the Dog

The Penn Museum hosted its 37th annual Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, kicking off the Year of the Dog. The ancient tradition is a part of the 12-year cycle of animals in connection with the Chinese calendar.

At the event, a Chinese calligrapher sold cards with people’s names written in Chinese characters and taught visitors how to pronounce their names in Chinese. The event also offered other arts and crafts activities.

“It’s really good to teach people about China,” said Tong Sun, an Upper Darby resident, whose father was performing traditional Chinese calligraphy. “Calligraphy…shows them about China’s culture and history.”

Attendees also watched performances by kung-fu fighters.

“[The event] was great,” said Tara Carr-Lempky of Mount Airy. “I couldn’t believe the size of the whole thing.”