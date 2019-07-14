Longest-tenured Temple football coach Ed Foley leaves for Baylor

The special teams coordinator will leave his role with the team after 12 years as an assistant coach.

After coaching Temple football for 12 seasons, Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley will leave to join former Temple football coach Matt Rhule at Baylor University, according to a report by Owlscoop.com.



Foley, who will start at Baylor on July 28, said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer that he’s departing the team after Temple’s new coach Rod Carey removed him from his on-field duty as special teams coordinator.



Before this departure, Foley was the longest-tenured coach on the Owls’ staff and one of only four coaches retained by Carey after he was hired in January.



Carey previously coached at Northern Illinois University for six years and has filled out the majority of Temple’s staff with coaches who worked with him there.



The only coaches remaining on staff who have not worked with Carey before are co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach Francis Brown and running backs coach Gabe Infante.



Foley served as Temple’s interim head coach for the teams’ 56-27 loss against Duke University in the 2018 Independence Bowl played in Shreveport, Louisiana.



With Foley at the helm, senior wide receiver Isaiah Wright was named the 2018 American Athletic Conference special-teams player of the year.



The Owls’ special teams unit held opposing kickers to a 60-percent field goal percentage while Temple kickers made their kicks at a 66 percent rate in 2018. Temple also scored six special-teams touchdowns last season.



In his interview with the Inquirer, Foley said he will address the team this week about his departure and new position at Baylor.



Foley and Carey could not be immediately reached for comment.

