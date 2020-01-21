Lunar New Year welcomes Year of the Rat

The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archeology and Anthropology hosted Culturefest: Lunar New Year.

On Saturday, the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archeology and Anthropology on South Street near 33rd, hosted Culturefest: Lunar New Year, a celebration of the new year according to the lunar calendar. The event included performances of traditional Asian dance, storytelling and martial arts, as well as a craft fair and market.

“I love that there’s something for everybody, crafts for the kids, and the performances,” said Patty West, 48, a landscape architect who lives in West Philadelphia and took her son to the event. “I’m glad that we have this. “

Stephanie Stoner, 32, from South Philadelphia, was selling her art at the event. Being included in celebrating the year of the rat, and doodling rats, was fun, Stoner said.

“I also have Asian background that I don’t really think about because I’m mixed race, so when things happen and it’s a cultural event and it’s focused on an Asian background, I feel humbled and excited to explore that part as well,” she added.

The event closed with a Lion’s Dance where audience members fed vegetables to performers in costume for good luck in the new year.