LUNCHIES 2021: COMING BACK TOGETHER

For this year’s Lunchies, The Temple News explores how small food businesses have navigated and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

After all of the challenges we have faced in the last year from city-wide restrictions, businesses closing and the COVID-19 pandemic, hope feels like a weird thing to talk about.

However, this years’ edition of Lunchies has chosen to lean into it. Walking around Main Campus and watching food vendors continue to serve customers, make conversation with regulars and contribute to the Temple community is nothing short of inspiring.

We still are not out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with students back on campus, we have regained a sense of community and togetherness. Last year, with the majority of students living off-campus due to remote learning, many food vendors struggled to remain open.

Instead of dwelling on the pain and suffering that defined last year, we have chosen to move forward. We want to celebrate the sense of community that has encouraged owners of small businesses to persevere and remain open even during the pandemic.

Whether it’s gathering with friends to share a meal, or the conversations between vendors and regulars, food brings people together. The ability to connect over family recipes and dishes from around the world reflects the diverse nature of the Temple community.

This years’ Lunchies celebrates the dedicated vendors and the people that continue to support them. Sometimes, the amount of bad news can be overwhelming. This special issue wants to deviate from that narrative.

So, no, this is not another doom and gloom news package about COVID-19. This really is not about COVID-19 at all. It is about love. It is about resilience. It is about the family that we find and the communities we create.

Sincerely,

The Features team

Mother, daughter bond while running business Penelope Kyriaszis (left), and her mother Virginia Apostolopoulos (right), work inside the Crepe Truck Philly, located on Norris Street near 13th on Oct. 6. | ALLIE IPPOLITO / THE TEMPLE NEWS Richie’s: a staple for Temple’s community Jessica Lachowicz, a barista at Richie’s Cafe, prepares strawberries for the Nutella waffles inside the cafe located at the corner of Berks and Warnock streets on Oct. 4. | KLAIRE ZHAN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Students and food vendors support each other Caitlyn Changco, a sophomore business major, gets lunch at her usual spot, The Honey Truck, on Sept. 29. | KAITLYN JEFFREY / THE TEMPLE NEWS Resilient food vendors persevere in pandemic Alex Tolosa, the manager of Maxi’s Pizza, Subs and Bar, sits at a table in the bar inside Maxi’s on Oct. 4. | AMBER RITSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

What we’re eating