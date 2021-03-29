Temple to offer some classes online in fall

Online courses will be available for students who need or prefer them.

Temple University will hold Fall 2021 semester courses in a limited number of classrooms and provide online classes to students who need or prefer them, according to an announcement from Provost JoAnne Epps sent to students Monday evening.

The announcement comes after the university shared plans for Fall 2021 semester courses to be held primarily in person earlier this month, The Temple News reported.

Some classes, including many large lecture courses, will continue to be held online, Epps wrote.

Temple will continue to offer classes during all available morning, afternoon and evening time slots as usual, and the university is evaluating additional spaces to use for in-person courses as they monitor student registration activity, Epps wrote.

The university will publish the schedule for the fall semester on March 30, and registration for the fall semester will begin on April 12, Epps added.