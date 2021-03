The man was shot multiple times near 19th Street at around 8 p.m. Monday.

A 55-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on Page Street near 19th at around 8 p.m. Monday, wrote Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, in an email to The Temple News.

Officers transported the man to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m., Torres wrote.

Police are still on the scene. They have not recovered any weapons or made any arrests, Torres wrote.