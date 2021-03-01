Temple to hold fall classes mostly in-person

President Richard Englert expects residence halls, dining halls, academic buildings and recreational facilities to be open for the Fall 2021 semester.

Temple University plans to hold primarily in-person classes for the Fall 2021 semester, wrote President Richard Englert in an announcement to students, faculty and staff today.

“We hope to return to a vibrant campus experience, with our residence halls, dining halls, student center and academic buildings, as well as our athletic and recreational facilities, open this fall,” Englert wrote.

The announcement comes after Temple held many of its classes online for both the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

With COVID-19 vaccines being delivered to Americans at an increasing rate, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the United States could return to pre-pandemic normalcy by 2022, ABCNews reported.

As of Feb. 26, 196,263 first dose and 97,021 second dose vaccines have been delivered to Philadelphia residents, The Temple News reported.

Penn State University plans for a phased return to campus during the summer followed by a full in-person Fall 2021 semester, according to the university’s announcement.

Temple is working with the City of Philadelphia to create a vaccination plan for the Temple community and local residents, Englert wrote.

Temple remains optimistic that it will hold primarily in-person classes in the fall, but the university will adapt its plan as necessary, Englert wrote.

“If there’s any lesson we’ve learned from COVID-19, it’s that the virus can be unpredictable,” Englert wrote. “We will continue to be subject to city, state and federal guidelines and restrictions, as well as general public health guidance.”

