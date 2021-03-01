Pennsylvania eases out-of-state travel restrictions

People traveling to Pennsylvania from out of state will no longer be required to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health first implemented its out-of-state travel restrictions in November 2020 and chose to ease them Monday in light of the downward trend in COVID-19 cases nationwide. The department also factored national travel guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission into its decision, according to the announcement.

In the past week, Pennsylvania has reported an average of 2,534 COVID-19 cases per day, a 26 percent decrease from the average number of cases the state reported two weeks ago, the New York Times reported. Nationwide, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported daily has also decreased by 26 percent from two weeks ago, the New York Times reported.

Temple University required all students returning to Main Campus for the Spring 2021 semester from an out-of-state location to either receive a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of their return or quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival.

In addition to easing out-of-state travel restrictions, Wolf permitted indoor venues to host events for crowds of up to 15 percent of their maximum occupancy, regardless of the venue’s size. Outdoor venues will be permitted to host events for crowds of up to 20 percent of their maximum occupancy, regardless of the venue’s size.

Attendees and workers at indoor and outdoor events will be expected to maintain six feet of distance from one another, wear masks and sanitize their hands, according to the announcement.

Temple is waiting to see if the City of Philadelphia will adopt Pennsylvania’s new guidelines before changing its out-of-state travel requirements for students and the occupancy capacities for campus spaces, wrote Raymond Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News.