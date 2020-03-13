Pennsylvania schools to close for two weeks amid COVID-19

There are 33 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

All schools in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks in light of the spread of COVID-19 beginning Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced today, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Schools in Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties had previously announced closings. Pennsylvania is the eighth state, plus Washington, D.C., in the country to order all schools closed, the Inquirer reported.

City officials in Philadelphia are making arrangements to help feed children who are out of school, Mayor Jim Kenney announced, the Inquirer reported.

