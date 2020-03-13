NCAA releases guidance following suspension of sports

In-person recruiting has been suspended until April 15 for all Division I schools.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee released guidance on Twitter for Division I schools following the suspension of all winter and spring championship sports.

In-person recruiting will not be allowed, effective immediately and lasting until at least April 15. Prospective student-athlete campus visits are also strongly discouraged. The NCAA permits phone calls and written correspondence during this time. The NCAA will reevaluate the situation after April 15.

The Council also decided that eligibility relief is appropriate for spring student-athletes. The details of this relief will be finalized at a later date.

The NCAA suspended all spring and remaining winter sports on Thursday. Temple’s lacrosse, tennis, gymnastics, track and field, crew and rowing, and golf teams were among the affected sports.