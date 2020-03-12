NCAA cancels all remaining championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

The NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships Thursday afternoon, according to a release. The decision came after Temple and The American Athletic Conference had already announced the suspension of all spring athletics.



“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the announcement read.

Track and field middle-distance runner Millie Howard was selected to run the mile in the NCAA Indoor Track Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The championships were scheduled for March 13 and 14. She qualified with an American Athletic Conference record time in the mile on Feb 14.

Five Temple fencers had been selected to compete in the NCAA Fencing Championships in Detroit, Michigan. Senior sabre Kerry Plunkett would have made her fourth-straight appearance at the Championships. Freshmen epees Margherita Calderaro and Naomi Ross would have made their first appearances, along with sophomore foil Aryana Abtin. Senior sabre Malia Hee, who took silver at the NCAA Regional Championships last weekend, was set to make her second appearance at the Championship.

Temple gymnastics had one regular-season meet on its schedule and was then scheduled to host the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships. Following the ECAC Championships on March 21, the NCAA Regionals were scheduled for April 2-4.

