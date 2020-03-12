Philadelphia investigating 45 possible COVID-19 cases

One person in the city is presumed to have the virus. No one associated with Temple has it.

Forty-five people are under investigation for possible cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. One person is presumed to have the virus.

There are a total of 22 cases in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. No one associated with Temple is confirmed to have the virus, according to the university’s landing page for COVID-19 information.

City officials also announced a 30-day citywide ban on any public gathering of more than 1,000 people, the Inquirer reported, recommending the cancellation or postponement of any gathering of more than 250 people.

Earlier today, Gov. Tom Wolf recommended that all Pennsylvanians avoid traveling for recreational activities and stay away from gatherings of 250 or more people, The Temple News reported.