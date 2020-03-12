Letter from the Editor: The Temple News to stop printing amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Temple News will suspend printing but will continue to produce the same quality and quantity of content online.

Readers,

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Temple University, like many institutions across the country, announced it will end in-person teaching and begin remote instruction starting on March 16 until the end of the spring semester.

In light of this decision, The Temple News will suspend weekly print production, but we will continue to publish stories every day on our website, on social media and through our Tuesday and Friday newsletters.

We apologize for any inconvenience this causes our readers but know we are as committed to our news reporting as ever. In addition, the university has advised against hosting any non-essential meetings or events, and shifting to online production is in accordance with that directive.

Despite this change, The Temple News will still deliver you the latest regarding Temple and the city’s response to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Stay informed by visiting a new page on our website that houses all of our coronavirus-related content, follow us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter.

Students, faculty and community residents — we want to hear from you. Drop us a line and tell us about how you are dealing with the outbreak.

But in addition to this coverage, The Temple News will continue reporting on all parts of the Temple and North Philadelphia communities just as we always have.

The Temple News has been the watchdog of the Temple community since 1921. Our newsroom logistics are slightly changing amid this pandemic, but our dedication to keeping our readers informed remains the same.

Kelly Brennan is the Editor in Chief of The Temple News.