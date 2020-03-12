AAC cancels conference tournament amid coronavirus fears

The American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco announced the cancellation of the tournament on Thursday morning.

American Athletic Conference men’s basketball Conference Tournament canceled due to concerns over the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health, and well being of our student-athletes,” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said in a press release on Thursday.

A statement on the cancellation of the 2020 Men's Basketball Championship.

Temple men’s basketball was scheduled to play Southern Methodist at 8 p.m. at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Senior point guard Alani Moore II posted a reaction on his Instagram story.

“That hurt,” Moore wrote. “Literally played my last college game last week.”

The Southeastern Conference, the Big Ten and the Big 12 have also canceled their conference tournaments, CBS Sports reported.