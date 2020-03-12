AAC cancels conference tournament amid coronavirus fears

American Athletic Conference men’s basketball Conference Tournament canceled due to concerns over the growing COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health, and well being of our student-athletes,” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said in a press release on Thursday.
Temple men’s basketball was scheduled to play Southern Methodist at 8 p.m. at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Senior point guard Alani Moore II posted a reaction on his Instagram story.
“That hurt,” Moore wrote. “Literally played my last college game last week.”
The Southeastern Conference, the Big Ten and the Big 12 have also canceled their conference tournaments, CBS Sports reported.
Be the first to comment