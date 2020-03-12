Statewide COVID-19 count rises to 21, no cases at Temple

Five more people in Pennsylvania are presumed to have COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 21, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Two of those cases are confirmed.

There is one case in Philadelphia. Montgomery County has 13 cases, Monroe and Bucks counties have two each, and Northampton, Delaware and Wayne counties have one case each.

Close to 200 people are under investigation for the virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. No one associated with Temple has COVID-19, according to the university’s landing page for information on the virus.