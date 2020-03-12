Temple athletics limits attendance at home games

Due to growing concerns over COVID-19, Temple Athletics is suspending all varsity sports not competing in a “championship season” for at least two weeks.

Updated at 1:53 p.m.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and Temple University’s decision to move all classes online, Temple Athletics announced it will no longer allow fans at home games in a press release Thursday morning.

Only essential personnel and family members of players will be allowed to attend games.

Temple men’s basketball, women’s basketball, track and field, gymnastics, lacrosse, rowing, men’s tennis and women’s tennis are affected by this decision.

Temple Athletics also announced Cherry and White fest scheduled for April 4 is canceled. Additionally, all variety sports not competing in a championship season will be suspended for “at least the next two weeks.”

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of paramount concern,” the press release stated.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 reported at Temple.