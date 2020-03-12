Here are the services available to Temple students after university goes remote

Student support services, like academic advising and the Student Success Center, will be available remotely.

This story is developing.

Student services, like Student Health Services, Tuttleman Counseling Services and Disability Resources and Services, will remain open for the remainder of the spring semester while Temple University transitions to online learning, according to a university announcement on March 12.

These services, along with academic services like academic student support services, like the Student Sucess Center and advising and career counseling, will still be available as well but may transition online services as well, wrote Dan Berman, vice provost for undergraduate studies, Zebulon Kendrick, vice provost for undergraduate education and Stephanie Ives, associate vice president and dean of students wrote in the announcement.

This announcement comes after the university moved all of its instruction online Wednesday as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, The Temple News reported. In Pennsylvania, there are 21 COVID-19 cases. Thirteen of these cases are in Montgomery County, two in Bucks County and two cases in Monroe County. Philadelphia, Wayne, Northampton and Delaware counties have one presumptive case each.

Students can also borrow from a limited number of devices Temple is offering as remote classes begin Monday. Read more here.

Services to students that will remain open:

Student Health Services

Tuttleman Counseling Services

Disability Resources and Services

The Student Sucess Center, including the Writing Center

Academic advising

Career counseling

The announcement also reinforced that students who are living in campus housing are encouraged to move out as soon as possible, and by March 21.

Students who need support in housing or class transitions should reach out to the Dean of Students Office. More information for students living in residence halls will be sent out by University Housing and Residential Life, according to the announcement.



“The entire Temple community is in this together,” the announcement wrote. “Temple’s faculty and staff will work with you to make this transition as smooth as possible.”

