Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCAA forbade in-person recruiting contact on March 13.

The NCAA announced an update to its recruiting dead period, Temple Athletics tweeted Monday. Off-campus contact is now prohibited and this dead period will be in effect until at least April 15.

Temple did not have any staff on recruiting trips when the dead period came into effect, said Larry Dougherty, Temple’s senior associate athletic director.