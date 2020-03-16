Gov. Tom Wolf orders statewide shutdown amid COVID-19

Pennsylvania will shut down all non-essential businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak for at least two weeks beginning at midnight tonight, Gov. Tom Wolf announced at a press conference today.

Essential services like trash collection and medical services will remain open, Wolf announced. The shut-down applies to all non-essential stores, restaurants and bars but there are no plans to close pharmacies and grocery stores as of right now, according to the announcement.

Seventy-six people in Pennsylvania have COVID-19, The Temple News reported.

Wolf previously ordered a shutdown of Montgomery, Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties, asking non-essential businesses to close and advising residents to avoid non-essential travel, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported

“This isn’t a decision I take lightly at all,” Wolf said. “This decision was made in conjunction with officials at all levels.”

Wolf encouraged residents to stay home and avoid non-essential travel.

“Stay calm. Stay safe. Stay home,” Wolf said. “We’re going to get through this.”