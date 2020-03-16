There are now 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 76 with additional cases reported in Philadelphia County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

One Temple student is confirmed to have the virus, The Temple News reported.

Philadelphia has eight confirmed cases. Here is a list of other counties with confirmed cases:

​Allegheny County: ​5

Bucks County: 5

​Chester County: 2

​Cumberland County:5

Delaware County: 7

​Lehigh County:1

​Luzerne County: 1

Monroe County: 8

Montgomery County: 30

Northampton County: 1

Pike County: 1

Wayne County: 1

Washington County: 1