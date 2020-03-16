There are now 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Eight cases have been reported in Philadelphia.

16 March 2020 CORONAVIRUS

Pennsylvania’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 76 with additional cases reported in Philadelphia County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

One Temple student is confirmed to have the virus, The Temple News reported.

Philadelphia has eight confirmed cases. Here is a list of other counties with confirmed cases:

  • ​Allegheny County: ​5
  • Bucks County: 5
  • ​Chester County: 2
  • ​Cumberland County:5
  • Delaware County: 7
  • ​Lehigh County:1
  • ​Luzerne County: 1
  • Monroe County: 8
  • Montgomery County: 30
  • Northampton County: 1
  • Pike County: 1
  • Wayne County: 1
  • Washington County: 1
What to do if you are sick?
Stay home, avoid public areas and avoid public transportation if you feel sick. You should isolate yourself from people as much as possible and limit contact with pets and animals. You should call your doctor and schedule an apointment before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care, etc. You or your doctor should alert a health department of your illness.
If you are sick, you should wear a facemask around other people. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.
