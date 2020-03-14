Temple student tests positive for coronavirus

The off-campus student travelled to Spain during Spring Break and was on campus until Wednesday, March 11.

This story is developing.

A Temple University student who traveled to Spain during Spring Break has tested positive for COVID-19, a strain of the coronavirus, the university announced today.

The student, who lived off campus, has not been on Main Campus since Wednesday and is currently at home outside the city, according to the announcement. His symptoms are said to be mild.

What is COVID-19? COVID-19 is a disease caused by a new coronavirus which was first discovered in Wuhan, China in December 2019. It causes respiratory illnesses. The disease has since spread to dozens of countries, and on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a panedemic.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Symptoms of COVID-19 include a high fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that symptoms can be mild or severe and appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the disease.



Health officials are reaching out to those who had close contact with the student, according to the announcement. It is the first reported case associated with Temple.

The university expects other cases among students may arise based on how much students have traveled, according to the announcement.

COVID-19 is a part of the coronavirus family, which causes respiratory tract diseases and illnesses. Symptoms of the virus include having a fever, coughing and having difficulty breathing, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What to do if you are sick? Stay home, avoid public areas and avoid public transportation if you feel sick. You should isolate yourself from people as much as possible and limit contact with pets and animals. You should call your doctor and schedule an apointment before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care, etc. You or your doctor should alert a health department of your illness.

If you are sick, you should wear a facemask around other people. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.



What can you do prevent the spread of COVID-19? The virus is mainly spread from person to person. This includes between people have been within six feet of each other or through respiratory droplets created when an infected person coughs or sneezes. To limit the spread, avoid close contact with people who are sick. Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough. Wash your hands often with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 perecent alcohol. If you cough or sneeze, wash your hands immediately after.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean high-touch surfaces, like tabletops, doorknobs, toilets, keyboards and tablets. Use a household cleaner to disinfect the surfaces.



Close contact is defined as being within six feet of another person for a prolonged period of time or having direct contact with infectious secretions of a COVID-19 case, according to the CDC.

The disease was first discovered in Wuhan, China, in late December 2019 and is believed to have started in a poultry and seafood market, the New York Times reported.

The CDC advises people with symptoms to contact a health care professional if they have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, live in an area or have recently traveled from an area with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

To avoid the virus, do not touch your mouth, eyes or nose, avoid close contact with people who are sick and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with hot water, the CDC advises.