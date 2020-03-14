Temple men’s basketball forward intends to transfer

Justyn Hamilton only averaged 3.2 points in three seasons with the Owls.

Temple University men’s basketball junior forward Justyn Hamilton intends to transfer from the program after three seasons, according to a tweet from Brian Snow, a basketball recruiting analyst for 247Sports.com.

6-foot-10 Justyn Hamilton intends to transfer from Temple. Will be a (potential) sit one play one, obviously pending what the transfer rules are. Should be in the transfer portal shortly — Brian Snow (@BSnow247) March 14, 2020

Hamilton will have one more year of eligibility left after spending his first three years with the Owls. During his freshman season in 2017-18, Hamilton only played 28 minutes in 11 games and scored three points.

Hamilton saw more production during his sophomore season in 2018-19. Hamilton played in 28 games, earned four starts and averaged 4.1 points and 12.7 minutes per game.

Even though he made 15 starts this season, Hamilton only played in 23 games and averaged 3.3 points and 10.4 minutes per game.

Hamilton was rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports coming out of Independence High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hamilton has not provided a comment as of Saturday afternoon. All student-athletes are unavailable to media for one week following the conclusion of competition, senior associate athletic director Larry Dougherty told The Temple News.