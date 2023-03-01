March 1: Transferring out of Temple?

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News’ print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

Amid recent instances of gun violence near campus, some students who were concerned for their safety made the decision to transfer to other universities. The Temple News’s assistant sports editor Samuel O’Neal and assistant opinion editor Molly Fiske talked to students about why they decided to leave Temple.

The prices of meals are increasing at campus dining restaurants due to rising national brand pricing, resulting in one Chick Fil A sandwich meal costing the price of two meal swipes. The Temple News’ sports social media manager, Chris Duong, argues why Temple needs to raise the price meal swipes equivalencies.